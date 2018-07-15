Driver runs from scene of crash with HCSO deputy

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver arrested after running from scene of crash with Harris County Sheriff's Office cruiser. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was not hurt in an early morning crash in the 400 block of Carby Road.

The deputy was driving westbound when he spotted a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m.

Investigators say the deputy tried to get out of the way but his cruiser was hit.

The other vehicle then veered off the road and slammed into a fence.

The deputy was trapped inside his vehicle when he watched the other driver get out of the car and fall down.

Eventually the driver was able to crawl out of his window.

Witnesses say they saw the other driver run from the scene.

Additional deputies arrived on the scene and searched for the driver. The area was on lock down for about an hour.

The driver was taken into custody and evaluated for injuries. No word on if any charges will be filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
harris county sheriffs officecar crashHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News