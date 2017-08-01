Driver repeatedly rear-ends car in California

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a wild scene in Huntington Park, where a driver repeatedly plowed his car into the vehicle in front of him. The frightening incident was all captured on video. (Gus Juanillo/YouTube)

HUNTINGTON PARK, California --
It was a wild scene in Huntington Park, where a driver repeatedly plowed his car into the vehicle in front of him. The frightening incident was all captured on video.

It looked like a demolition derby at the corner of Alameda Street and Gage Avenue earlier this month.

Horrified onlookers stopped and watched from the sidewalk. One witness took out his cellphone and began recording.

According to authorities, the victim in the front car suffered minor injuries.

Eventually, the suspect sped off, but that was after several minutes of erratic behavior.

After fleeing that scene, the suspect went on to hit a total of five parked vehicles, police said.

When officers arrived at the last crash scene, the suspect's car was on fire and inoperable, authorities said.

The suspect was first hospitalized for some injuries he incurred. Then, he was booked into jail and will likely face multiple felony charges.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
car crashcellphonecaught on cameraarrestjailroad rageu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Second victim dies after NW Harris Co. apartment shooting
2 kids shot while sitting in car at red light
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
New HISD teachers get pumped for back-to-school
Nursing moms swear Starbucks 'pink drink' boosts supply
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
How peanut butter got 12 criminals out of jail
Woman burned by flash while trying to blow out candle
Show More
Caught on camera: Masked bandits plow truck into store
Limited RodeoHouston season tickets on sale today
Listen to dad rap bedtime stories for his kiddos
Just in to the newsroom: A giant snake!
Campus carry for community colleges goes into effect
More News
Top Video
Second victim dies after NW Harris Co. apartment shooting
Princess Diana seen in rare footage on People/ABC special
Nursing moms swear Starbucks 'pink drink' boosts supply
New HISD teachers get pumped for back-to-school
More Video