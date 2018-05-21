Driver pinned under HFD fire truck in SW Freeway wreck involving suspected drunk driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say a possible drunk driver may have caused the crash involving a fire truck and another driver.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a possible drunk driver may have caused an accident involving a fire truck early Monday morning on the Southwest Freeway at Hillcroft.

Eyewitness News reporter Mayra Moreno is live at the scene where authorities are investigating.

Officials tell ABC13 the suspected drunk driver hit another vehicle, causing it to slam into the back of a fire truck that was driving on the freeway.

The second driver was pinned underneath the fire truck. He was injured and taken to Ben Taub Hospital. He is expected to survive.

Authorities say the driver who caused the wreck had an odor of alcohol. He is being processed on suspicion of DWI.

Police say the suspect stopped and informed police about the accident.

No firefighters were injured in the crash.


The northbound lanes of the freeway from Fondren to Chimney Rock were closed during the crash investigation but have since reopened.

Follow Mayra on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic accidentcrashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Local school districts to increase security for remainder of the year
'We are strong': Communities honor Santa Fe shooting victims
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
Thousands remember exchange student killed in shooting
Church hosts special graduation for Santa Fe High School seniors
Rockets drop Game 3 to Warriors, trail series 2-1
ROCKETS IN :60 SECS: Players react to blowout loss in Game 3
1 person injured in fire, explosion on Houston's south side
Show More
How to donate blood for victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting
Family, friends recall Santa Fe HS shooting victims' optimism, humor
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
Rockets superfan "Two Tone Tommie" channels inner superhero
More News