CRASH

Driver killed when SUV traveling more than 100 mph slams into minivan

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver killed when vehicle slams into minivan in Fort Bend Co. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a driver traveling at more than 100 mph slammed into two minivans from behind that were waiting at a red light, causing one of them to flip into a ditch. The driver in the flipped minivan died.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened in the area of FM 521 and FM 2234 near Pearland at around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Troopers said an SUV approached the intersection at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The impact caused one minivan to hit another before flipping into the ditch, authorities said. A man in the minivan died at the scene.

The drivers of the other minivan and the speeding SUV were sent to the hospital. Investigators are looking into whether alcohol or drug use was involved.

The intersection was shut down to traffic before dawn. It has since reopened.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescrashPearland
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRASH
Super boat flips in the air at Florida boat race
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in crash
Police escort injured HPD officer to hospital after crash
PD: Driver high on PCP flees crash, slams into pickups
More crash
Top Stories
Michael Strahan back with surprises for his hometown
Kids in line for Santa see Mall of America stabbing
'Scared' woman leads police on chase with teens in car
Smoking backpack scares passengers in TSA line
4 taken to hospital after METRO bus crashed into home
Not just Mattress Mack, good works run in McIngvale family
Burned body in Huntsville identified as Spring teen
Texans lose 33-7 to Rams in turnover-filled game
Show More
SCARY MOMENT: Floor collapses during college party
Rockets wallop Pacers for 6th straight win
1st Sunday service held at Texas church since attack
Mild temps until Saturday's cool front
Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica coast
More News
Top Video
Get a steak dinner and a beer for just $20
Michael Strahan back with surprises for his hometown
Smoking backpack scares passengers in TSA line
Kids in line for Santa see Mall of America stabbing
More Video