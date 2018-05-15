Driver arrested after fiery crash into gas pump

Derick Waller reports from the scene of the crash in Huntington Station.

HUNTINGTON STATION, New York --
A car slammed into a gas station and burst into flames in Suffolk County early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Citgo station on New York Avenue at West Hills Road in Huntington Station around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a drunk driver slammed into the gas pump, causing it to burst into flames.

Fernando Velasquez, 24, of Huntington Station is charged with DWI and unlicensed driving.

Velasquez was driving a 2014 BMW on New York Avenue when he apparently veered off the road and slammed into the gas pump and two other parked cars.

Surveillance video of the explosion
The surveillance video is from the Citgo gas station on New York Avenue



A huge explosion resulted, yet amazingly no one was injured.

He is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Islip.

The gas station was closed at the time of the crash. The owner says that he is hoping his insurance covers all of the damage to his family-owned business.
