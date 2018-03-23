Driver and passenger arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Spring

A Spring man is under arrest, and facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in the hit and run death of a 68-year-old woman.The bicyclist, who has not yet been publicly identified, was on the road inside Pundt Park Friday morning. They were riding with seven other people."They were in the process of crossing a crosswalk when one of them was struck by a vehicle," said Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.Two men were inside the small SUV.The driver, according to Herman, left the scene and drove his compact SUV into a wooded area."They crashed out," Herman said.By that point, a perimeter had been set up around the park.A few minutes later, 37-year-old Philip Trahan, and his passenger, 44 year old Angel Escobar were both arrested.Trahan is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid. Escobar is facing a charge of failure to report a felony.According to public records, Trahan lives less than five minutes from the park where the woman was struck and killed.Trahan has a criminal record. Until Friday, his last charge was 10 years ago. Among his prior convictions and guilty pleas are two marijuana possession cases, a home burglary and theft.