Dramatic rescues after fast-moving San Antonio floods

Heavy rain forced many roads to close Monday morning and led to several dramatic water rescues.One video showed a man sitting on the roof of his SUV waiting to be saved. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at Pinn Road near Highway 151.Water rushed near the roof of the vehicle. Firefighters said it took about 45 minutes to get to the man."He's ok. A little embarrassed getting stuck out there," Battalion Chief Wally Yates said. "I can imagine that was pretty nerve-wracking."Neighbors like Deborah Garza said that road floods often.Garza said, though she's seen other rescues there before, this one was particularly scary."It makes me worry because you never know. But if they live in the area like I do, they would know not to come through here," she said.There are flashing warning signs and crews eventually put up barricades.More than two dozen road closures were reported as the rain fell fast in San Antonio. Authorities had at least 22 calls for high water incidents; many of those were cars that stalled.One woman rescued by boat may face charges after police said she put emergency personnel in danger by trying to drive through a flooded road.As the water continues to go back down, people in the area said they're thankful for their first responders who kept the outcome from being much worse."At least everything is good. Nothing happened. Everything is ok," Garza said.