Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert

Rapper Drake won't tolerate sexual harassment at his shows, and he made that clear to one man in the audience at a venue in Australia Tuesday. (KABC)

Rapper Drake won't tolerate sexual harassment at his shows, and he made that clear to one man in the audience at a venue in Australia Tuesday.

Drake stopped mid-performance to call out a man in the crowd for groping several women.

"Yo, stop (expletive). If you don't, if you don't stop touching girls, I'm going to come out there and (expletive) you up, bro," Drake said, pointing at the man.

The crowd erupted in cheers.

Drake repeated the threat several times during the concert.

