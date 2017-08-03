TEXAS (KTRK) --Most new drivers will be required to take a class on the dangers of distracted driving.
Starting September 1, applicants aged 18 and older must complete the free one-hour "Impact Texas Young Drivers" course.
They must present proof of completing the course before they can take the driving skills examination.
Drivers aged 18 to 24 must also complete a six-hour adult driver education course.
The distracted driving course is just one of the new Texas laws going into effect on September 1.
You can read more about the other new laws here.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff