Most new drivers will be required to take a class on the dangers of distracted driving.Starting September 1, applicants aged 18 and older must complete the free one-hour "Impact Texas Young Drivers" course.They must present proof of completing the course before they can take the driving skills examination.Drivers aged 18 to 24 must also complete a six-hour adult driver education course.The distracted driving course is just one of the new Texas laws going into effect on September 1.