Deputy who fired fatal shot in death of unarmed man last month fired after investigation

Deputy who fired fatal shot in death of unarmed man last month fired after investigation. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The deputy who fatally shot Danny Ray Thomas has been fired, the Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

After an internal investigation, Deputy Cameron Brewer was fired for not "adhering to the Sheriff's Office Use of Force Policy."

Deputies were initially called to the intersection of Greens Road and Imperial Valley on March 22 and found Thomas walking in the intersection with his pants around his ankles.

Investigators said Thomas ignored Brewer's commands to stop and continued walking towards him.

Ultimately, Brewer, who was carrying a Taser at the time, fired the fatal gunshot. Thomas was unarmed.

"The brave men and women of the Harris County Sheriff's Office are called upon to make life-or-death decisions on a daily basis, and we take that responsibility very seriously," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement. "We hold the community's trust as sacred, and we will continue to support our deputies with clear policies and the valuable training they need to protect the lives of all our residents."

