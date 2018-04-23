EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3369951" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A deputy injured in a shootout has been released from the hospital.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick took time out of his busy schedule today to show his support for Deputy Christopher Gaines and his Family at Hermann Hospital .



Deputy Gaines was shot in a gun battle with a suspected criminal 2 days ago.



THANK YOU LT. GOVERNOR DAN PATRICK

Late yesterday, our Deputy Christopher Gaines was up and walking outside his room at Hermann Hospital ! Thank for the excellent care of the doctors and staff at Hermann. GOD IS GREAT !

Deputy Christopher Gaines is describing last week's shootout with a suspect that sent him to the hospital.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tweeted a photo of Deputy Gaines being welcomed home by his family and other first responders last week.Herman said that Gaines will have outpatient surgeries scheduled in the future.The constable shared daily updates about Gaines' progress last week.On Wednesday, he posted a photo of Gaines walking in the hospital and receiving a visit from Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.Gaines was shot during a shootout with a man Tuesday morning.Two other deputies were also injured.The suspect was hit several times and is in the hospital, charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.