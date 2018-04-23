  • LIVE VIDEO Freedom Over Texas entertainment announcement

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputy Christopher Gaines is describing last week's shootout with a suspect that sent him to the hospital.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tweeted a photo of Deputy Gaines being welcomed home by his family and other first responders last week.

Herman said that Gaines will have outpatient surgeries scheduled in the future.

The constable shared daily updates about Gaines' progress last week.
On Wednesday, he posted a photo of Gaines walking in the hospital and receiving a visit from Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.



Gaines was shot during a shootout with a man Tuesday morning.

Two other deputies were also injured.

The suspect was hit several times and is in the hospital, charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

RELATED: Man charged after opening fire on Pct. 4 deputies in Atascocita
