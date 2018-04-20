Deputy injured in shootout released from hospital

A deputy injured in a shootout has been released from the hospital.

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A deputy that was wounded during a shootout earlier this week has been released from the hospital.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tweeted a photo of Deputy Christopher Gaines being welcomed home by his family and other first responders.

Herman said that Gaines was released from Memorial Hermann, but he will have outpatient surgeries scheduled in the future.



The constable has been sharing daily updates about Gaines' progress.
Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputy recovering in hospital after shootout.



On Wednesday, he posted a photo of Gaines walking in the hospital and receiving a visit from Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.



Gaines was shot during a shootout with a man Tuesday morning.

Two other deputies were also injured.

The suspect was hit several times and is in the hospital, charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

RELATED: Man charged after opening fire on Pct. 4 deputies in Atascocita
Man charged after deputies injured in shootout in Atascosita

