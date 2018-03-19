Deputies targeting street racers in Harris County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1289960" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Search for driver in deadly street racing crash.

A weekend mixed with spring break and Saint Patrick's Day celebrations was just the bait for deputy constables to conduct roundups for drunk drivers and street racers.Officials with the Harris County Pct. 5 Constables' office say they arrested six suspected drunk drivers, two street racers and other suspects wanted on arrest warrants.The overall numbers of arrests are still being processed, but officials say the heavy presence of law enforcement kept the streets safer.A high level of safety one family hopes can help other families.Jesse Sabillon's mother and father were killed last year. He was a pastor and she was a retired special education teacher.They were on their way home when they were t-boned by a man street racing."Killed them both instantly," said Jesse Sabillon, their son.Law enforcement officers were worried there could be a huge spike in illegal street racing this weekend and set up a huge initiative, with eyes watching from the sky and on the ground."We're going to be out there and we're going to catch you, and we're going to file on you and then we're going to seize your car," said Sgt. Brian Brawner with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Brawner said he hopes their continued presence will keep illegal races off the streets.Jesse Sabillon also shares that hope, so no other family has to face the loss his has."It always brings tears to my eyes and it breaks my heart to know that they're no longer physically here," he added.