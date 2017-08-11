Deputies fatally shoot suspect who opened fire on them in Channelview

Deputies say the suspect opened fire on them before he was shot.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect has been killed after opening fire on Harris County Sheriff's deputies who were attempting to serve a warrant.

A spokesperson with the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspect died in the shooting that took place at about 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Ashland Street.


According to Sr. Deputy Thomas Gilliland with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the suspect refused to come out of the apartment, then fired shots toward the deputies. Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect. He died at the scene. No deputies were injured.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

