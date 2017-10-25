Deputies: $2M worth of meth found during Richmond traffic stop

Deputies in Fort Bend County allegedly found $2 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
Fort Bend County deputies said they found millions of dollars worth of meth after pulling over a man and a woman on Highway 59.

Maria D. Carbajal-Ponce, 47, and Carlos Gallegos, 33, were arrested on Tuesday after deputies stopped their Chevy Malibu in Richmond.

The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force said it discovered a box containing 56 pounds of crystal meth in the trunk of the car.

Investigators said the drugs had a potential street value of $2 million or more.

Both Carbajal-Ponce and Gallegos are now facing charges of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, investigators said.
