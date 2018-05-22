SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

'Deeply personal' Sheriff, residents open up about tragedy that rocked Santa Fe community

EMBED </>More Videos

As leaders continue trying to figure out the next steps after the shooting, details about what happened between the first shot fired and the shooting suspect's arrest emerge. (KTRK)

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
While authorities continue trying to figure out the next steps, new details about the Santa Fe shooting have emerged, including what happened during the four minutes between the first shot fired and the suspect's arrest.

Silence hangs over 10 white crosses outside Santa Fe High School, where all day long people left mementos and prayed.

"It doesn't feel real and it is overwhelming and it's really hard to see all these people whose lives were cut short," said Santa Fe resident Sophia Walter.

In a news conference earlier at the district's board room, a sobering update was released about school resource officer John Barnes, who first engaged the accused gunman and was shot. Authorities say Barnes has up and down days, today being sadly a 'down,' residents continue praying for his recovery.

According to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset, Barnes and another officer prevented more bloodshed by confronting the 17-year-old suspect within four minutes.

That confrontation gave other officers the time and safety to evacuate students until the suspect's arrest, 25 minutes later.

In that time, two teachers and eight students were killed.

A current investigation is fluid, but in the small community of Santa Fe, it is something deeply personal for Sherriff Trochessett, whose granddaughter was just three classrooms away from the shooting.

His granddaughter would later learn her best friend, Angelique Ramirez, was among those confirmed dead.

"Her best friend who spent the night at my house, swam in my pool is dead from this tragedy. Did it hit home? It did," said Sheriff Trochessett.

Officials have announced that teachers will be returning to school on Wednesday, and students will return next Tuesday, May 29.

SANTA FE STRONG: Remembering the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
SANTA FE STRONG: Remembering the victims as heroes
Print shop owner looks to make hometown "Santa Fe Strong"
Pastor of Santa Fe HS shooting victim says he died a hero
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
WOULD YOU FALL FOR IT? Fake utility workers at your home
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-HEB worker allegedly threatens 'bloodshed' against store
School threats likely to increase after Santa Fe shooting
Show More
Tree turned into art instead of axed after tangling in power lines
Print shop owner looks to make hometown "Santa Fe Strong"
Funeral arrangements for Santa Fe High School shooting victims
Governor plans talks in wake of Santa Fe HS shooting
Pastor of Santa Fe HS shooting victim says he died a hero
More News