Deadly history of mass shootings in Texas

A man opened fire inside of a church in a small South Texas community on Sunday, killing 26 people and wounding about 20 others.Sunday's shooting is the deadliest mass killing at a house of worship in modern U.S. history and the deadliest mass shooting in modern Texas history.Here's an overview of the state's deadliest mass shootings.1. Oct. 16, 1991: George Hennard drove his pickup truck into a Luby's Cafeteria and opened fire, killing 23 people and injuring 27 others. After police confronted him, he killed himself.2. Aug. 1, 1966: Charles Whitman opened fire from the clock tower at the University of Texas at Austin, killing 11 people and injuring 31. Whitman killed three people inside the tower and killed his mother and wife in their homes. 16 people were killed in total and a 17 victim died in 2001 ffrom their injuries.3. Nov. 5, 2009: Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Hasan opened fire at Ft. Hood, killing 13 and wounding more than 30. Hasan was shot but survived. He was sentenced to death in 20134. Sept. 15, 1999: Larry Gene Ashbrook opened fire at a Christian concert at Wedgewood Baptist Church in Fort Worth killing seven people and injuring seven. Ashbrook killed himself.