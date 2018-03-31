KANSAS CITY, Missouri --A daycare is under fire after a mom says her little girl was put in "baby jail" for hours.
And it turns out this isn't the first time the facility has been in trouble.
Caitlin McKenna says her children have been attending Kiddie Corner Daycare since November.
"It's supposed to be a place that you trust," she told WDAF.
One of the reasons she chose the center was for the classroom cameras.
This week she did a routine afternoon check-in and noticed her daughter, Breanna, was penned up in a punishment zone called "the corral".
Those are typically used for "short time-outs."
A half-hour later she checked back in and noticed she was "still in the corral trying to claw her way out while a teacher sat and played with other kids."
At 5:00 p.m. pickup, she was still in the corral.
McKenna said she was told that her daughter had bitten another student in the morning.
The two-year-old had been in the corral a total of four hours.
The incident was so upsetting that the mother reported it to DCF and police.
Kansas law says prohibited child discipline can include "enclosing in a confined space"
Now, the mother has learned the daycare has been in trouble before.
During their state inspection in January, several employees were found to be without required training and one classroom had too many kids.
She is now encouraging all parents to check those records before choosing a childcare center.
"Don't ever think your complaint or what you've seen is not big enough to be handled or big enough to matter. Because it does matter," she said.