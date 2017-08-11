DALLAS, Texas --A Dallas store is selling a shirt in support of suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Bullzerk created "FREE ZEKE" t-shirt just hours after the NFL made its decision.
Elliott was suspended for six games Friday after a yearlong NFL investigation of his domestic violence case in Ohio.
"We don't condone his actions, but come on... 6 games??," tweets Bullzerk.
Elliott has three days to appeal the ruling. He tweeted following the NFL's decision.
August 12, 2017