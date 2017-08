🙏FREE ZEKE🙏

We don't condone his actions, but come on... 6 games??

💥Now available on https://t.co/il0KcaAgih pic.twitter.com/1HEfNuRu4r — Bullzerk (@thatsbullzerk) August 11, 2017

A Dallas store is selling a shirt in support of suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.Bullzerk created "FREE ZEKE" t-shirt just hours after the NFL made its decision.Elliott was suspended for six games Friday after a yearlong NFL investigation of his domestic violence case in Ohio."We don't condone his actions, but come on... 6 games??," tweets Bullzerk.The store has two locations in Dallas, but you find their merchandise on their website here. Elliott has three days to appeal the ruling. He tweeted following the NFL's decision.