A father in Indiana released video of his 9-year-old son being arrested at his elementary school.Ronnie Shepherd says his son, who has autism, was defending himself against bullies who hit him on the playground,"He's watched the video several times. He still talks about it. He's pretty traumatized over the whole ordeal. Any 9-year-old that's being arrested, they don't know what's going on," said Shepperd.But the police chief said the student was arrested for battering another student, as well as two teachers.The child was charged as a juvenile with battery and criminal mischief. Those charges were later dropped.Franklin Police Chief Tim O'Sullivan confirms that a student at the elementary school was arrested for battering another student as well as two teachers.The boy's father said this incident happened a few months ago. He said he decided it was time to share video of his son's arrest so parents know what's happening in school.The superintendent of Franklin schools would not comment on whether the child injured anyone and his status at the school.