  • LIVE VIDEO Lawsuit filed by family of man electrocuted during Harvey

Crews search Lake Houston after report of small plane down

EMBED </>More Videos

Search crews were on Lake Houston Wednesday looking for a small plane or glider that reportedly went down. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police and the fire department were investigating reports of a small plane or glider down on Lake Houston.


Rescue boats were called to the area of W. Lake Houston at Fairlake Lane, near the McKay Bridge shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

SkyEye was over the scene during the search as crews checked the water.

At last check, no plane has been found and the search appears to have been suspended.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashhouston fire departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Girl injured in head-on crash blamed on distracted driver
Family of murdered armor guard pleads for help finding killers
Michigan State reaches $500M settlement Dr. Nassar victims
Houston police arrest 34 vice sex trade suspects
LIVE: Lawsuit filed by family of man electrocuted in water during Harvey
Woman rescued after more than 15 hours in Sam Houston Forest
'I'm mad at this' Grandmother of boy shot at apartment calls for change
Police release video of man with AR-15 going on shooting spree
Show More
Overturned propane tanker shuts down Highway 59
North Korea threatens to cancel Trump-Kim summit over drills
Harvey survivor receives life-changing donation from Mattress Mack
Man trying to protect business stabbed and left to die
Ninfa's on Navigation offers a free ride to Rockets games
More News