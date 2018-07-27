Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris County

Credit card skimmers found at gas stations

By
HOUSTON, Texas
Harris County deputies want you to be on the lookout after credit card skimmers were discovered at multiple gas stations.

The devices were found at stations along West Little York on the northwest side.

One was found last week and two were discovered Thursday.

The best way to keep your money safe is to go to the pump closest to the storefront. Check the security tape for any tears and always save your receipt after filling up.

