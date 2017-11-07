Court records: Suspect continued to shoot at deputy after he fell to the ground

Man accused of shooting Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Justin Gay appears in court.

By
HOUSTON, Texas
The man accused of shooting a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Constantine Argyrion appeared in shackles and surrounded by jail staff as he was led into court.

The 38-year-old Argyrion is accused of shooting Deputy Justin Gay six times as Gay was responding to a call about a violent disturbance placed by the suspect's mother.

According to court records, after Gay arrived the suspect started shooting.

Argyrion is facing a charge of attempted capital murder.

The suspect has a $250,000 bond.

As for the deputy, he is now out of surgery and recovering from his injuries.

RELATED: Investigators identify man who shot Pct. 4 deputy
Investigators release deptuty's calls for help after he was shot multiple times.

