HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The man accused of shooting a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable appeared in court Tuesday morning.
Constantine Argyrion appeared in shackles and surrounded by jail staff as he was led into court.
The 38-year-old Argyrion is accused of shooting Deputy Justin Gay six times as Gay was responding to a call about a violent disturbance placed by the suspect's mother.
According to court records, after Gay arrived the suspect started shooting.
Argyrion is facing a charge of attempted capital murder.
The suspect has a $250,000 bond.
As for the deputy, he is now out of surgery and recovering from his injuries.
