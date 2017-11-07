EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2608834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators release deptuty's calls for help after he was shot multiple times.

The man accused of shooting a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable appeared in court Tuesday morning.Constantine Argyrion appeared in shackles and surrounded by jail staff as he was led into court.The 38-year-old Argyrion is accused of shooting Deputy Justin Gay six times as Gay was responding to a call about a violent disturbance placed by the suspect's mother.According to court records, after Gay arrived the suspect started shooting.Argyrion is facing a charge of attempted capital murder.The suspect has a $250,000 bond.As for the deputy, he is now out of surgery and recovering from his injuries.