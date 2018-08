Conroe police arrested seven women as part of an undercover sex crime bust.During the week of July 9-13, undercover officers with the Conroe Police Department conducted a special operation targeting street level prostitution. They worked with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Willis Police Department.Arrested were Jo Ann Musztacs, Sandy Terwilliger, Kelsey Wheeler, Kasandra Gobitz, Erica Olivarez-Castillo, Catherine McBride and Nancy McKee.