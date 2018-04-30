'You tried to kill me': Officer confronts man who shot him

An Ohio police officer appeared in court to confront the man who shot him and his partner, and he didn't hold back how he felt about the defendant.Officer Craig Anderson was face-to-face with Timothy Schmidt for the first time.Schmidt was in the process of being sentenced for shooting Officer Anderson and his partner during a traffic stop in September.He pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault and one count of resisting arrest."Do you have any idea what you did to me? To my partner? To my family? To his family?" Officer Anderson said, speaking directly to Schmidt.Officer Anderson told Schmidt he wasn't allowed to bring his weapon into court because officials thought it might be a risk. But he said he's different than the man who tried to kill him in that he can control himself.Things got intense when Officer Anderson yelled "You tried to kill me" at Schmidt, but he was quickly able to regain composure.Officer Anderson spent four months in the hospital following the shooting. His partner was hospitalized for five months.Schmidt read a statement apologizing for what he did. He said he was on drugs at the time of the shooting.He's been sentenced to 44-and-a-half years in prison.