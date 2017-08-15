FEEL GOOD

Nearly year after on-duty crash, DPS trooper returns to the road

Nearly a year after being hit by drunk driver, DPS Trooper returns to full duty.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly a year after an alleged drunken driver slammed into his patrol vehicle, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper rides again, completing his road to recovery.

Trooper Chad Blackburn returned to full duty today during a symbolic event in which he got behind the wheel of a marked DPS vehicle.

On Labor Day last year, Blackburn suffered serious injuries when a vehicle slammed into his patrol car along Gulf Freeway in Webster.

Blackburn injuries in the immediate aftermath kept him confined to a hospital bed. Despite this, he was able to see his daughter perform in high school drama presentation last October.

Injured DPS trooper leaves hospital to see daughter's play

A day before Thanksgiving last year, Blackburn was discharged from the hospital and continued his recovery at home.
DPS trooper injured in drunk driving crash returns home

Tuwanna Moore was charged with intoxication assault and causing bodily injury to an officer. Investigators said her blood alcohol content at the time of the tested at 0.29.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
