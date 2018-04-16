COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hear ye! Texas Renaissance Festival reveals anticipated 2018 schedule plus new perks

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Renaissance Festival reveals 2018 schedule (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Hear ye, hear ye! A beloved Texas tradition has scheduled its 2018 return: The Texas Renaissance Festival announced April 16 that this year's season will run from September 29 to November 25.

The festival is looking to build on last year's momentum, which saw the second highest number of attendees ever - an eye-popping 644,917 - and a record number of weddings.

New this year is a season pass. For a flat fee ($199 until April 30, $299 starting May 1), purchases will receive access to all 19 days as well as preferred parking and free admission to the Saturday night TRF After Dark programming.

