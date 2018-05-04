COMMUNITY & EVENTS

New plans to bring Houston's iconic Magic Island back to life

The story behind Magic Island (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's one of Houston's most well-known landmarks, left abandoned for years. But now we are learning about a new reincarnation for Magic Island.

Known for its giant pharaoh's head rising beside the Southwest Freeway, Magic Island has sat vacant since a 2008 fire caused by Hurricane Ike.


"Magic Island has been asleep for about 10 years," explained architect Russell King. "It was pretty much destroyed in the hurricane. So it sat here and it's in pretty bad shape. But everybody realizes if we're going to do it, let's do it right, and it's going to be brought back bigger and better than ever."

The legendary private dinner theater club will be reimagined. King says the new-look Magic Island will focus on first-class entertainment and dining at its finest.

"The motif is still the magic of ancient Egypt but not quite as circusy as it was," he said. "(It will be) a much more sophisticated type of design."

King says the two-story complex will include private dining and entertaining rooms and be able to hold twice the capacity of the original club.

So far there's no word on an opening date, but King does say they will be taking reservations soon.
