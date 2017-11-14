After hundreds of homes were damaged during Harvey, Dickinson is banding together to make sure neighbors get a holiday feast.At the local VFW, members posted the sign Tuesday letting neighbors know about a free meal."This is a very special one because we're going to give thanks that we're all here," Dickinson Police Officer Tony Valdez said.On Saturday, the hall will open its doors for a free Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 5204 TX-3 in Dickinson.Dickinson police have been behind this event for the nearly 20 years.But after Harvey hit in August, Valdez hopes this year's event will bring comfort to those who need it."Bring everybody," Valdez said. "Bring everybody you can. Bring all your friends and family. Have some good fellowship, and that's what it's all about."Holiday help isn't just being served at the VFW hall.The Galveston County Food Bank is sending 1,000 Thanksgiving boxes to Dickinson ISD families."If we're not able to have them to come into a normal holiday, we can help ease the burden of how they're figuring out how they're able to provide for the family this Thanksgiving season," Galveston County Food Bank Development Director Monica Jones said.The focus may be Dickinson, but the food bank says its not the only place needing help."We still have clients that are in need throughout the entire Galveston County area," Jones said.The call to action won't end with Thanksgiving.Officers and the food bank are gearing up for Christmas.