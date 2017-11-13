HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Good Morning America (GMA) and Michael Strahan are back in Houston helping residents after Harvey.
It will be a morning full of surprises.
Strahan is from Houston and visited our city shortly after the storm to take a look at some of the damage.
He's working with Rebuilding Together Houston to help those displaced by the hurricane. The volunteer organization has a goal of rebuilding 1,000 Harvey-damaged homes.
One spot Strahan's crew visited shortly after the storm was the CE King High School that experienced severe damage.
The floors were buckled into small hills, and small fish were even seen in the main gym.
Now, he's back to see some of the progress.
GMA also interviewed Iashia Nelson live during Hurricane Harvey when she was stranded by floodwaters and needed help.
Two months later she's living in a three-bedroom living space with six other people, including her children.
"I have a pep talk with myself. I just tell myself that, 'It could have been worse, you could have been dead. You could have lost your life. Your children could have been dead. You know, you could be homeless right now but you're not. You're staying inside a hotel, so somebody, God is looking out for you. Sending somebody for you. You've just got to be patient.' I always look at the brighter side of things," said Nelson.
Coming up later this morning, Mattress Mack has a surprise for Houston.
