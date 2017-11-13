HURRICANE HARVEY

Michael Strahan is back with big surprises for his hometown

EMBED </>More Videos

Good Morning America back in Houston for several surprises for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Good Morning America (GMA) and Michael Strahan are back in Houston helping residents after Harvey.

It will be a morning full of surprises.

Strahan is from Houston and visited our city shortly after the storm to take a look at some of the damage.

He's working with Rebuilding Together Houston to help those displaced by the hurricane. The volunteer organization has a goal of rebuilding 1,000 Harvey-damaged homes.

One spot Strahan's crew visited shortly after the storm was the CE King High School that experienced severe damage.

The floors were buckled into small hills, and small fish were even seen in the main gym.

Now, he's back to see some of the progress.

RELATED: C.E. King HS works to recover from devastating flood
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 reporter Foti Kallergis gives you a first look at the extensive storm damage at C.E. King HS.



GMA also interviewed Iashia Nelson live during Hurricane Harvey when she was stranded by floodwaters and needed help.

Two months later she's living in a three-bedroom living space with six other people, including her children.

"I have a pep talk with myself. I just tell myself that, 'It could have been worse, you could have been dead. You could have lost your life. Your children could have been dead. You know, you could be homeless right now but you're not. You're staying inside a hotel, so somebody, God is looking out for you. Sending somebody for you. You've just got to be patient.' I always look at the brighter side of things," said Nelson.

Coming up later this morning, Mattress Mack has a surprise for Houston.

RELATED: Mattress Mack and family now offering up mental health help in the wake of Harvey
EMBED More News Videos

It's not just Mattress Mack, but good works run in the McIngvale family.

Follow Foti Kallergis on Twitter and Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
community-eventsmichael strahangood morning americahurricane harveyroad to recoveryhouston strongHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HURRICANE HARVEY
Not just Mattress Mack, good works run in McIngvale family
Get ready: Curbside recycling begins tomorrow
Local hospital won't reopen after flood damage
Man fighting to get street named for Mattress Mack
More hurricane harvey
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Texas church shooting victims honored, funeral held
VOTE NOW! Who's your favorite Friday Flyover school?
Humble HS honors veterans during ceremony
Free METRO rides for active, retired military members
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Driver going 100 mph slams into minivan, killing driver
Kids in line for Santa see Mall of America stabbing
'Scared' woman leads police on chase with teens in car
Smoking backpack scares passengers in TSA line
4 taken to hospital after METRO bus crashed into home
Not just Mattress Mack, good works run in McIngvale family
Burned body in Huntsville identified as Spring teen
Texans lose 33-7 to Rams in turnover-filled game
Show More
SCARY MOMENT: Floor collapses during college party
James Harden, Rockets beat Pacers 118-95
1st Sunday service held at Texas church since attack
Mild temps until Saturday's cool front
Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica coast
More News
Top Video
Get a steak dinner and a beer for just $20
Smoking backpack scares passengers in TSA line
Kids in line for Santa see Mall of America stabbing
Driver going 100 mph slams into minivan, killing driver
More Video