COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Meet Gabriel Iglesias in Houston today

EMBED </>More Videos

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping next special in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Come celebrate comedian Gabriel Iglesias' birthday as he hosts "Fluffy's B-Day Fan Event" meet-and-greet at the Toyota Center in Houston on his birthday, Sunday, July 15.

This free event will take place from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. to promote the Sept. 13 & 14 taping of his new Netflix comedy special, which will also take place in Houston.

Tickets for his September shows will be available for purchase at the box office during the event. Open to the public, all fans will have the opportunity to meet Iglesias, take a selfie and get an autograph.

The event will kickoff with a special presentation of a Letter of Welcome presented by Houston Mayor Pro-Tem Ellen Cohen on behalf of Mayor Sylvester Turner's office.

Tickets for his Netflix special range from $30 to $80 plus fees and are currently available on fluffyguy.com and houstontoyotacenter.com.

This will be Iglesias' second Netflix comedy special following 2016's "I'm Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry." Another special is already in the works for 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscomediancomedytoyota centernetflixHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Big Bambú : Fine Art You Can Climb!
Enjoy White Linen Night or coffee and cars for FREE
A look back at Houston's Six Flags AstroWorld
Discovery Green announces fall 2018 events
Levy Park a finalist for Urban Land Institute Open Space Award
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News