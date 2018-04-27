EVENTS

Gallery Furniture to host baby showers, wedding showers and more at select locations

Gallery Furniture to host baby showers, wedding showers and more at select locations (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can now choose to celebrate your baby shower, wedding shower, or other special occasions at Gallery Furniture.

Gallery Furniture is currently offering private rooms with complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages at their 6006 N. Freeway or 7227 W. Grand Parkway South locations.

Inquiry and booking information can be found here.

If the date, time, and/or location that has been requested is not available, Gallery Furniture will contact you to propose alternate options.

For more information, call the Gallery Furniture showroom at 281-407-9273, and ask to speak with Juma or Suzie.
Related Topics:
community-eventsbabyfurnitureeventsweddingsbirthdaybusinessHouston
