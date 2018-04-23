COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Local barbers clean up southeast Houston homeless

Barbers helping homeless get back on their feet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A gym owner and two barbers have teamed up to give the homeless in their southeast Houston community new looks.

Luis Torres, owner of Powerhouse Houston, collects clothing donations from gym members. Two haircutting cousins, Abraham Orozco and Mario Tapia, were inspired to join in the effort.

Together they created HairCuts 4 the Homeless, in hopes a new clean-cut look will help the homeless have a better chance to get jobs and get back on their feet.

Setting up shop under I-45 with a generator and their tools, the cousins gave several men an expert hair trim.

"They're all smiles when they're all trimmed up. They feel like new people," says Torres.

The trio are hoping to return every Sunday and give more homeless a chance to get professional haircuts and shaves. Torres encourages barbers across Houston to use their skills to give back to their communities.
