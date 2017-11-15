Kingwood Randall's is finally open again after Harvey

Kingwood is slowly getting back to normal after Hurricane Harvey, and today a big part of the community will get back to business.It's been 79 days since the storm hit and when it did Randalls, like so many other places in Kingwood, was under water.But today, the shelves are restocked, the aisles are cleaned up and the doors are open again.Hundreds of homes were also destroyed by Harvey, as were many businesses.Getting back to normal was not easy for the community, and that's certainly the case for Kingwood businesses.Randalls will celebrate with a ribbon cutting, free giveaways, and raffle items.The doors opened at 7 a.m. and major crowds are expected.