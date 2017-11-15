COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Kingwood Randall's is finally open again after Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

Kindgoowd Randall's is open after Harvey floods.

By
KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
Kingwood is slowly getting back to normal after Hurricane Harvey, and today a big part of the community will get back to business.

It's been 79 days since the storm hit and when it did Randalls, like so many other places in Kingwood, was under water.

But today, the shelves are restocked, the aisles are cleaned up and the doors are open again.

Hundreds of homes were also destroyed by Harvey, as were many businesses.

Getting back to normal was not easy for the community, and that's certainly the case for Kingwood businesses.

Randalls will celebrate with a ribbon cutting, free giveaways, and raffle items.

The doors opened at 7 a.m. and major crowds are expected.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
community-eventshot topicroad to recoveryhurricane harveyhouston floodKingwood
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Neighbors plan Thanksgiving feast for Dickinson
Astros' Carlos Correa visits children in hospital
Volunteers needed for gifts and giving this holiday
Latino Health Summit to highlight health care changes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Bad blinker use leads to slow-speed freeway chase
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
Fireball streaking across sky caught on camera
Shooter who killed at least 4 in California town ID'd
Kylie Jenner hosting makeup pop-up in Houston Galleria
Man live streams behind wheel during hours-long chase
'Classic serial killer' - Escaped psych patient is MIA
Papa John's apologizes for criticizing anthem protests
Show More
Bird stuck to nose of airliner after striking it
Investigators find 40 dogs, 6 cats inside Hockley home
Whata-Yeti! Whataburger launches new custom tumbler
Forever 21 says credit card info stolen from certain stores
Video shows autistic student body-slammed at school
More News
Top Video
Kylie Jenner hosting makeup pop-up in Houston Galleria
Man live streams behind wheel during hours-long chase
Papa John's apologizes for criticizing anthem protests
Fireball streaking across sky caught on camera
More Video