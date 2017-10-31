Injured police officer honored for heroic efforts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Eight months ago, nearly to the day, Houston police officers Ronny Cortez and Jose Munoz were shot while investigating a burglary. Today, they were awarded for their heroic efforts and given a standing ovation by colleagues and family.
Cortez, a 24-year police veteran, was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot three times that day.
"Basically, I had to relearn how to do everything," said Cortez. "We don't do this for this type of attention. We do this because it's our job."
"We do it mainly to take care of the community, but also to take care of each other," Munoz said.
Cortez and Munoz were two of 130 officers honored for going above and beyond the badge. Many of the other men and women recognized saved lives during Harvey.
"The level of commitment that they made and the challenges they faced but, yet, here they are. That's wonderful," said Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite.
Munoz said he's returning to work in a few weeks, as soon as he gets clearance from doctors. Cortez was let out of the hospital earlier this month, but he's still recovering from his injuries. He goes to physical therapy twice a week, vowing to walk again.
"I have to. It's just something I have to do," Cortez said.
