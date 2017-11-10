Humble HS honors veterans during ceremony

Veterans Day is this Saturday, but today one local high school held a touching ceremony to honor all those who served our nation in the Armed Forces.Humble High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps guarded the tomb of an unknown soldier during their ceremony."It's pretty amazing to say that they are thanking me for something that I thought I could not accomplish," said Army Reserve Specialist Mirella Lerdo.Lerdo, a recent graduate of Humble HS, used to be a participant in the ceremony. Today, she and other veterans are being honored."It's actually pretty amazing to see," said Lerdo.This is the 10th year JROTC has held the memorable ceremony."We try to reach the students and let them know the importance of what we do, and the importance of service to the country," said Humble HS JROTC Sgt. Major David Watkins.For the two dozen local veterans who watched today's changing of the guard, the ceremony reminds them of lost brothers and a nation that is eternally grateful for their sacrifice."It means a lot. It means a lot to them, they mean a lot our country," said Humble HS JROTC Capt. Arianna Lopez.Organizers say this started with a simple ceremony that lasted only a few hours, but today it has grown and there will be a guard here until the end of the day.