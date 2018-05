How 'Sky High' is raising millions for cancer research

She may be a small town girl, but Brittany Hebert is achieving big things.The former beauty queen is the founder of Sky High, a non-profit organization that has raised millions for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House of Memphis.Hebert's story is inspirational. She grew up on a farm in Abbeville, Louisiana, raising lambs and clay shooting with her dad. She later turned her clay shooting hobby into a way to raise money for pediatric cancer research. Hebert started the Sky High organization by organizing clay shooting tournaments across Louisiana and Texas.For more information on Sky High, click here