Houston Zoo announces $150 million centennial fundraising campaign

The Houston Zoo is planning perhaps its biggest fundraising campaign yet.

On Thursday, the Houston zoo released details on the launch of their $150 million centennial fundraising campaign, also revealing plans for a new multi-species habitat.

A few of the changes and construction include the Texas Wetlands exhibit where, according to Zoo officials, will engage visitors in the zoo's breeding monitoring, rehab and release programs with local species.

Another exhibit will include the Galapagos Islands, North Entry, and Reflection. An arrival plaza will highlight the zoo's ongoing fieldwork with animals such as giant tortoises, birds, and marine animals.

In a press release posted to their website, Houston Zoo president and CEO Lee Ehmke said they are aiming to "redefine what a zoo can be with beautiful and immersive habitats, compelling guest experiences, and an unyielding commitment to saving wildlife."

Phase one of the project is expected to be completed by 2022, just in time for the zoo's 100th anniversary.

For a full list of projects or to find out what more we can expect of the centennial campaign, click here.
