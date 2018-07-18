COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston man lists Picasso painting for sale on neighborhood website

HOUSTON, Texas --
As the fourth-largest city in the country, Houston is hardly lacking in head-scratching items for sale online.

Consider the viral Craigslist ad that one local man posted for his dilapidated, 1999 Toyota Camry: "You want a car that literally no one will ever compliment you on? Well, look no further," the hilarious post declared.

Adding to the annals of dubious items for sale in Houston is a recent listing on Nextdoor that has been making the social media rounds.

A man in the Candlelight Oaks neighborhood is offering an "original Pablo Picasso painting with proper documentation for sale from early 1900s."

