Harris County Judge Ed Emmett calls it a big mistake, and so do a lot of commuters affected by the traffic nightmare of D-SNAP.The program to hand out food relief to Harvey victims is creating long traffic lines and big headaches around Deussen Park in northeast Harris County.The three-day disaster relief site opens for a second day at 8 Thursday morning.Hours before the site at Duessen Park opened, the line was more than a mile long.Some people started lining up as early as Wednesday night.Harris County Sheriff's deputies are working to keep the roads clear.On Wednesday, thousands of people showed up creating lines at least two miles long. Similar crowds are expected today.METRO is providing shuttles to the D-SNAP sites in hopes of reducing lines.Judge Emmett says people are coming from places in the county that had no impact from Harvey. He wanted more targeted help."When you go to a site, all you have to do is sign your name and say you were impacted. They don't check," said Judge Emmett.Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee wants to open even more D-SNAP sites."I don't believe these people are on line in the hot sun if they don't have a need," said Congresswoman Lee.D-SNAP benefits are being provided again today and tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Deussen Park.Applicants can catch a free METRO shuttle from these locations:Nearly one million people have already been served in the 18 days the D-SNAP program has been made available to residents.Those who do qualify may get money for two months-worth of groceries loaded onto a Lonestar card.People who purposely provide wrong information to receive disaster benefits may be denied benefits, and legal action may be taken against them.