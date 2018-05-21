SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Green and gold: School districts encourage students to wear Santa Fe colors

Angleton ISD encouraging other districts to wear green and gold for Santa Fe victims (KTRK)

In a show of support for the Santa Fe High School community, some school districts are allowing their students to wear Santa Fe's school colors today.

Texas City ISD tweeted that it's asked students to wear green and gold, which are Santa Fe High School's colors, or spirit wear honoring the school.


In Angleton, the school district has asked everyone to wear green for Santa Fe and to honor the victims.



Students at Ball High School in Galveston ISD are also encouraged to wear green or gold.


Since Friday's shooting, a number of organizations and sports teams have stepped up in different ways to recognize those directly affected.

RELATED: Houston sports pauses to reflect on Santa Fe shooting

Houston sports teams pause to reflect on Santa Fe shooting



On Sunday, the Houston Dynamo wore green shirts ahead of their match versus the Chicago Fire. The players' shirts said "Santa Fe - We won't forget."

