It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Galleria Mall.They put the finishing touches on their 55-foot-tall Christmas tree today. The supersized sapling features 450,000 twinkling lights and 5,500 ornaments.It's ready just in time for the "29th Annual Ice Spectacular and Official Tree Lighting" this Saturday at 6 p.m.Santa himself will stop by to light up the tree. TSoul, a semi-finalist from Season 12 of The Voice, will perform.The event is free and open to the public.