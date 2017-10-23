VOTING

45 polling stations making early balloting available in Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

45 polling stations making early balloting available in Harris County (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Forty-five polling stations in Harris County will begin the early voting period for the general and special elections.

According to the Harris County Clerk's office, the voting period will run from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3.

Officials are informing voters about locations hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey, particularly along Cypress Creek and near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs.

There are seven proposed state constitutional amendments on the ballot, as well as five cities, 14 school district and 10 utility district contests.

You can view a sample ballot as well as voting locations on the Harris County Clerk's website. You can also contact the clerk's office at 713-755-6965.

General election day is on Nov. 7.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
community-eventsvotingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VOTING
Former Trump strategist declares war on GOP establishment
Vote for independence leads to violent clashes in Spain
ABC13 and Univision 45 host Voter Registration Drive
Katy ISD bond committee votes for projects
More voting
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Wings Over Houston takes flight!
Former presidents call for unity at aid concert
FEMA holding Harvey relief job fair Saturday
Garage sale offering up to 50 percent off home goods
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Teen suspects lead police on wild chase in NW Houston
HCSO: 1 dead after chase ends in crash on I-45
Former VP Al Gore speaking at Rice tonight
Body found in search for missing girl near Dallas
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Halloween display draws mixed emotions
League City mayor's leg amputated after heart attack
Orange wines creating buzz with unique taste, color
Show More
Get ready for two more cool fronts
Father and daughter bond during Astros season
PHOTOS: Astros fans arrive in LA ahead of Game 1
Dynamo set to host knockout round in playoffs
Family tradition continues with Astros in World Series
More News
Top Video
Former VP Al Gore speaking at Rice tonight
Astros fans can earn a free donut today
Tickets to the World Series will set you back big time
Halloween display draws mixed emotions
More Video