FEMA holding Harvey relief job fair Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --FEMA will hold a job fair to fill hundreds of open positions for work related to Hurricane Harvey relief.
The agency says it needs more than 300 temporary, full-time accountants, couriers, customer service representatives, GIS specialists, graphic designers, writers and other administrative professionals. The work will pay between $14 and $37 per hour.
The hiring fair will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 3015 N. MacGregor Way in Houston.
Attendees can pre-register by emailing a resume to fema-dr4223TX-localhires@fema.dhs.gov with the subject line "Pre-registration."
All applicants should bring a valid driver's license and social security card or a passport. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and will be asked to complete a background check.
Those unable to attend the fair can apply online at WorkInTexas.com.
