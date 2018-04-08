A Florida father who lost his son in the Parkland High School shooting is now touring the country making murals in his honor.In downtown Los Angeles this weekend, Manuel Oliver created a graphic mural which shows the silhouettes of students with a shooting range target around them.His son Joaquin is the middle target.He titled the mural "We Demand a Stop to the BS."Manuel previously created murals in Miami and New York City.He says he will be doing 17 total in honor of the 17 people who were killed during the mass shooting.