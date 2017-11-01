Dome bash for Houstonians in the works

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston, it's been forever since you've been able to see the inside of the Astrodome.
Next year, the Astrodome Conservancy and Harris County are planning on changing that.
During a gathering with supporters of the Astrodome Conservancy, the organizers revealed that they were in the beginning stages of planning a Dome bash set for April 9, 2018.
Astrodome fans will have the opportunity to mix and mingle, and once again see the inside of the "Eighth Wonder of the World."
