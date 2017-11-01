ASTRODOME

Dome bash for Houstonians in the works

Astrodome lovers will be able to see the inside of the Dome. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston, it's been forever since you've been able to see the inside of the Astrodome.

Next year, the Astrodome Conservancy and Harris County are planning on changing that.

During a gathering with supporters of the Astrodome Conservancy, the organizers revealed that they were in the beginning stages of planning a Dome bash set for April 9, 2018.

Astrodome fans will have the opportunity to mix and mingle, and once again see the inside of the "Eighth Wonder of the World."

RELATED: A look back at the top 8 memories inside the Astrodome - the 8th Wonder of the World

SEE MORE: Harris County approves $105M Astrodome revitalization plan

