Dome bash for Houstonians in the works

Houston, it's been forever since you've been able to see the inside of the Astrodome.Next year, the Astrodome Conservancy and Harris County are planning on changing that.During a gathering with supporters of the Astrodome Conservancy, the organizers revealed that they were in the beginning stages of planning a Dome bash set for April 9, 2018.Astrodome fans will have the opportunity to mix and mingle, and once again see the inside of the "Eighth Wonder of the World."