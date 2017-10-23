HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Forty-five polling stations in Harris County will begin the early voting period for the general and special elections.
According to the Harris County Clerk's office, the voting period will run from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3.
Officials are informing voters about locations hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey, particularly along Cypress Creek and near the Addicks and Barker reservoirs.
There are seven proposed state constitutional amendments on the ballot, as well as five cities, 14 school district and 10 utility district contests.
You can view a sample ballot as well as voting locations on the Harris County Clerk's website. You can also contact the clerk's office at 713-755-6965.
General election day is on Nov. 7.
