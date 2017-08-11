CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --An entire community came together to help a number of people whose homes were destroyed by a big fire this past summer, and among the volunteers are a special group of high school students.
"I try to put myself in their shoes," said Crosby High School senior Travis Hayman.
The Crosby students were on summer break when a fire destroyed an apartment complex near the school. Three people were killed in the fire, and dozens were left homeless. The students asked what they could do to help, and they soon found themselves working around the clock.
"We were all helping load trucks and taking stuff out and making sure people had what they needed," said Laylynn Gutierrez.
As the donations poured in, some of students spent hours sorting out clothes, shoes and household items. Hayman and other students were helping move donated furniture to the victims' new temporary apartments.
"I was really happy to see that everybody wanted to help out," said Hayman.
Their efforts didn't stop there. After days of volunteering, the students performed other acts of kindness.
"We made small boxes that came with the plates with the toiletries or certain basic necessities that you would need, and we would deliver it to the apartments of the victims," Hayman said.
One of those victims, a disabled grandmother, remembered the gesture of kindness and is still thankful.
"I did not have any idea that people would be so kind and all the things that they did for us was just really wonderful," she said.
Many of the students shared what they learned, not only about service and community, but also about themselves.
"It made me realize that there is a lot more things that are worth my effort that I don't get out there enough to do and I probably should. I feel everybody should," said Hayman.
