Children in need share touching holiday wishes

The organization describes itself as a "crisis intervention services to children impacted by extensive abuse and/or neglect."
This year, children were given the opportunity to write items on a gift tag. The hope is that individuals and businesses will sponsor a child in need.
Some of the items the boys and girls asked for include: snacks, coats, jackets, and blankets.
Rayn Boncie, the founder of Things of My Very Own, Inc, experienced foster care as a child and has dedicated her life to making a difference in the lives of hundreds of children across the country.
In her Facebook post, Boncie writes, in part, "When I was 14-years old I was placed in the foster care system. A few months later, another foster child arrived. She was also 14 and came in wearing clothing that would have fit a small nine-year-old. I remember seeing her change for bed and noticed reddish-purplish welts on her skin. Her clothing had literally injured her. I made a silent promise to her that day, that when I grew up, I would do something to help children like her and me."