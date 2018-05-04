  • LIVE VIDEO Police activity at SW Houston Walmart
Here's a list of Cinco de Mayo and Kentucky Derby events in Houston

Looking for Cinco de Mayo fun? Check out these Houston hot spots! (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Whether you're down to celebrate this weekend with upscale tequila drinks or you're more keen on a bit of bourbon in your mint julep, we've got you covered with plenty of Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo events in Houston.

FM Kitchen and Bar
Join the fun at FM Kitchen's "Cinco de Derby" celebration. The bar will be serving up Kentucky hot brown breakfast tacos and $5 tequila juleps.

Brennan's of Houston
The courtyard bar will be serving two different kinds mint juleps and southern dishes with plenty of spice. Also, if you wear a derby-style hat you will receive a complimentary "what's in your shaker" cocktail.

The Patio on Richmond
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with $5 margaritas, $5 mint juleps and crawfish for $7.95 a pound.

El Patio
This is always a Cinco de Mayo hot spot. This year, the restaurant will serve up the ultimate party with a mariachi band, DJ and their famous blue margaritas.

Le Colonial
This Houston hot spot will host their signature "Clicquot de Mayo" party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, Veuve Clicquot will be available for $55, and complimentary Vietnamese ceviche will be served. The patio will also be decorated in festive yellow Veuve decor, and the wine-maker will be on site signing bottles of Veuve for guests to purchase and drink.

Arnaldo Richard's Picos
There's a festival under the big top in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be DJ's, drink specials and Mexican street food.

Fusion Taco
Join the party at Fusion Taco with a live DJ from 4 p.m. to close, $3 tacos, margarita specials, piñata raffles and Ambhar tequila tasting.

Ooh La La Bakery
Grab the family and eat something delicious and sweet with the bakery's custom Cinco de Mayo treats.
